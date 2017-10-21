Dr. Rashid Zia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Zia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashid Zia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Zia works at
Locations
Rashid Zia M.d. PC3466 Bridgeland Dr Ste 150, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 291-2501
- 2 11188 Tesson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 843-9370
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasant visit when i see Dr. Zia! hes the best, got me through a lot of hard times
About Dr. Rashid Zia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1558477521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zia works at
Dr. Zia has seen patients for Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zia.
