Dr. Rashid Taher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Taher, MD
Overview
Dr. Rashid Taher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Taher works at
Locations
-
1
Correctvision Laser Institute1 SW 129th Ave Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taher?
I miss my Dr Taher. He has been my doctor for nearly 8 years and I cannot find him. He saved my eye after I had a bleed. I received many injections in the eye and because of him I can still see. I don’t want anyone else to take care of me and I hope he comes back soon.
About Dr. Rashid Taher, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750378113
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- University Fla/shands Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taher works at
Dr. Taher speaks Arabic.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Taher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.