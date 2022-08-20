See All Ophthalmologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Rashid Taher, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rashid Taher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.

Dr. Taher works at Correct Vision/Laser Institute in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Correctvision Laser Institute
    Correctvision Laser Institute
1 SW 129th Ave Ste 209, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
(954) 437-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amaurosis Hypertrichosis Chevron Icon
Aphakia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diseases Leading to Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Open-Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pseudophakia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration - Nanophthalmos - Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia and Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Steroid-Induced Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Traditional Retinal Tears Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Total Health Choice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 20, 2022
    I miss my Dr Taher. He has been my doctor for nearly 8 years and I cannot find him. He saved my eye after I had a bleed. I received many injections in the eye and because of him I can still see. I don’t want anyone else to take care of me and I hope he comes back soon.
    Ruth — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Rashid Taher, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1750378113
    Education & Certifications

    • Boston University Med Center
    • University Fla/shands Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Ophthalmology
