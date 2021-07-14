See All Hepatology in Tampa, FL
Dr. Rashid Syed, MD

Hepatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rashid Syed, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hepatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Syed works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Esophageal Varices
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Esophageal Varices
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 14, 2021
    Dr Syed is one of the most caring specialist that one can see. He always has his ear tuned to listen to your questions and always answers them in a caring and thorough manner. You never feel rushed. One of the best providers I have ever been lucky to call my Doctor.
    DAVID — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Rashid Syed, MD

    Hepatology
    15 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Male
    1083847768
    Education & Certifications

    USF College of Medicine
    New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    Tampa General Hospital

