Dr. Rashid Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashid Syed, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hepatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Syed is one of the most caring specialist that one can see. He always has his ear tuned to listen to your questions and always answers them in a caring and thorough manner. You never feel rushed. One of the best providers I have ever been lucky to call my Doctor.
About Dr. Rashid Syed, MD
- Hepatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- Male
- 1083847768
Education & Certifications
- USF College of Medicine
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syed speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
