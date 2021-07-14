Overview

Dr. Rashid Syed, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hepatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.