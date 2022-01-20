Dr. Rashid Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashid Rashid, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Mosaic Dermatology Houston2211 Norfolk St Ste 405, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 379-7331Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mosaic Dermatology Houston3401 Louisiana St Ste 155, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 379-7332
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a competent, thorough doctor. He caught some skin cancer that other doctors have been looking at for years. They called after an in-office procedure to check up on me which I thought was nice.
About Dr. Rashid Rashid, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093982084
Education & Certifications
- UT-Houston
- Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.