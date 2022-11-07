Dr. Pervez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rashid Pervez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashid Pervez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.
Dr. Pervez works at
Locations
C.o Rashid Pervez616 Office Pkwy Ste B, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 899-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pervez is wise, compassionate and knowledgeable about all aspects of mental health.
About Dr. Rashid Pervez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1528144177
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pervez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pervez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pervez has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Suicidal Ideation and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pervez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pervez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.