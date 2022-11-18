Dr. Rashid Khalil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashid Khalil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashid Khalil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Khalil works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy St Anne Hospital Laboratory3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-7624
-
2
Mercy Health -st. Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7646
-
3
Toledo Clinic Incorporated4126 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 517-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalil?
he is never in a hurry and explains everything thoroughly and answers all my questions so as i understand my condition and treatment
About Dr. Rashid Khalil, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003000142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalil accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalil works at
Dr. Khalil has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.