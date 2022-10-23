See All Neurosurgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CHEELOO UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.

Dr. Janjua works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 23, 2022
    Recommendation from my neurosurgeon who now does strictly neck surgeries. I am Confident in dr Janjua's ability to help me in any way he can. First meeting was definitely a positive one. He was focused on my needs & concerns about my pain & my shunt. Hes very knowledgeable about his field which put myself & my mom at ease. I know I'm in good hands.
    Sharon — Oct 23, 2022
    Neurosurgery
    27 years of experience
    English, Dutch, German and Urdu
    Male
    1124239355
    University Louisville School Of Med
    CHEELOO UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Neurosurgery
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Dr. Rashid Janjua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janjua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janjua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janjua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janjua works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Janjua’s profile.

    Dr. Janjua has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janjua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Janjua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janjua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janjua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janjua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

