Overview

Dr. Rashid Iqbal is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Sutter Solano Medical Center.



Dr. Iqbal works at Napa Valley Nephrology in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vallejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.