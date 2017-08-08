See All Oncologists in Johnstown, PA
Dr. Rashid Awan, MD

Medical Oncology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rashid Awan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Somerset Hospital and Upmc Altoona.

Dr. Awan works at UPMC Cancer Center Med Onc in Johnstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UPMC Cancer Center Med Onc
    337 Somerset St, Johnstown, PA 15901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 534-4724

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Somerset Hospital
  • Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Neutropenia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rashid Awan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891765251
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashid Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Awan works at UPMC Cancer Center Med Onc in Johnstown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Awan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

