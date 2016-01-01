Dr. Rashi Govil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Govil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashi Govil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashi Govil, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2065
Mount Tom Mental Health Center40 Bobala Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 536-5473
Caring Health Center417 Liberty St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 301-9535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rashi Govil, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1679841381
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Govil accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Govil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Govil has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Govil.
