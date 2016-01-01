Overview

Dr. Rashi Agarwal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.



Dr. Agarwal works at Banner Health Dbts & Endcrnlgy in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.