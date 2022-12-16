Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imtiaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD is a Dermatologist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Baytown1600 James Bowie Dr Ste D105, Baytown, TX 77520 Directions (832) 695-3112Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Office visit was originally made for Baytown but got switched to Webster. Baytown was my preference. They were able to accommodate me in Baytown, and I am glad they did. Dr. Imtiaz and her Stalf were very pleasant and conscientious. Very good visit.
About Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1427491794
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imtiaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imtiaz accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imtiaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Imtiaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imtiaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imtiaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imtiaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.