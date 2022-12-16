See All Dermatologists in Baytown, TX
Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD

Dermatology
5 (90)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD is a Dermatologist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.

Dr. Imtiaz works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Baytown in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Baytown
    1600 James Bowie Dr Ste D105, Baytown, TX 77520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 695-3112
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Head Lice Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dermatologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Imtiaz?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Office visit was originally made for Baytown but got switched to Webster. Baytown was my preference. They were able to accommodate me in Baytown, and I am glad they did. Dr. Imtiaz and her Stalf were very pleasant and conscientious. Very good visit.
    Paul Wightman — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Imtiaz to family and friends

    Dr. Imtiaz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Imtiaz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD.

    About Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427491794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imtiaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imtiaz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imtiaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imtiaz works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Baytown in Baytown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Imtiaz’s profile.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Imtiaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imtiaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imtiaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imtiaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rasheen Imtiaz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.