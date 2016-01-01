Overview

Dr. Rasheel Chowdhary, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rock Springs, WY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De La Sabana Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Chowdhary works at Memorial Hospital Of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, WY with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Iowa City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.