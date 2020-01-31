Overview

Dr. Rasheed Singleton, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Singleton works at Murphy Plastic Surgery in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.