Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD
Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Rasheed A Amireh MD7417 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 436-0871
He is very nice and empathetic to your pain. He takes me out of most of my pain in one visit. I don't have to rely on drugs that most doctors try to push on you and he listens to his patients. Wouldn't want to go to anyone else.
About Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1023040748
- Pain Management- Cook County Hospital
- Rush Medical Center
- Bani Swief Branch, University Of Cairo, University Of Cairo, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Dr. Amireh has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amireh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amireh speaks Arabic.
