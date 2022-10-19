Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
Louisiana State University Surgical Center Department of Ophthalmology9032 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-5700
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 514, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 380-1312
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend him and BROC for all Orthopaedic need.
About Dr. Rasheed Ahmad, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295732345
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
