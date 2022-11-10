Dr. Rashed Alhabshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alhabshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashed Alhabshan, MD
Dr. Rashed Alhabshan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.
South Texas Retina Consultants5540 Saratoga Blvd # SUITE200, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (800) 779-3482Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I moved to Corpus and started seeing Dr. Alhabshan to continue getting monthly eye injections. I had been getting monthly injections for over two years to combat fluid build up behind the retina. Dr, Alhabshan said I had a leaky blood vessel that could been seared closed using a laser. I resisted this laser treatment for a month before finally going with it. It worked!! My eye sight has improved in that eye and I haven't had to have another injection since then. I highly recommend Dr. Alhabshan.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1811316680
Dr. Alhabshan has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhabshan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
