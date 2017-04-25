Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Gulfcoast Pediatrics200 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 785-4381
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She has been my kids pediatrician for 20 years now and we LOVE her. Very thorough and very caring, like a grandmother to them. Highly knowledgeable
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1245278225
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Albibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albibi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albibi speaks Arabic.
