Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Albibi works at Yahia Rahim M.D. in Panama City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gulfcoast Pediatrics
    200 W 19th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 785-4381

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Viral Hepatitis
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2017
    She has been my kids pediatrician for 20 years now and we LOVE her. Very thorough and very caring, like a grandmother to them. Highly knowledgeable
    About Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1245278225
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rashda Albibi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albibi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albibi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albibi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albibi works at Yahia Rahim M.D. in Panama City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Albibi’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Albibi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albibi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albibi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albibi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

