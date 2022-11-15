Overview

Dr. Rasham Sandhu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sandhu works at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital EMR in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.