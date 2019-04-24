Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their residency with Queen Of Angels Med Center
Dr. Wasef works at
Locations
Office25 S Raymond Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wasef is a real professional. His office is real far from my home and I'll drive to where ever he is. He is very understanding and works with patients.
About Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1679506315
Education & Certifications
- Queen Of Angels Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasef has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasef accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasef works at
Dr. Wasef speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasef. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasef.
