Overview

Dr. Rashad Wasef, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their residency with Queen Of Angels Med Center



Dr. Wasef works at Optum - Family Medicine in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.