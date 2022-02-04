Dr. Rashad Sayeed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rashad Sayeed, DPM
Overview
Dr. Rashad Sayeed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Sayeed works at
Locations
Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-5000Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Mylimbdr3302 Vollmer Rd, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 864-2006
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a lisfranc injury with multiple fractures on the right foot. Dr Sayeed helped me recovering from it. He provided me the best options so I can get back on feet running again. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rashad Sayeed, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Arabic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayeed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayeed works at
Dr. Sayeed speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayeed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayeed.
