Overview

Dr. Rashaad Chothia, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.



Dr. Chothia works at Heart Rhythm Of San Joaquin in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.