Dr. Rasha Morad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Morad works at Clinica/Salud Del Valle/Salinas in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.