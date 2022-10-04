Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanafy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO
Overview
Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumberland Foreside, ME. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Hanafy works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Cumberland Foreside, Maine15 Sky View Dr, Cumberland Foreside, ME 04110 Directions (207) 640-6467
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanafy?
Everyone at Dr Hanafy’s practice is knowledgeable and friendly. Dr Hanafy is a great Doctor and really cares about her patients.
About Dr. Rasha Hanafy, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1467501783
Education & Certifications
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Mercy Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanafy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanafy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hanafy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hanafy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanafy works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanafy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanafy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanafy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanafy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.