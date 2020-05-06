Dr. Rasha Germain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Germain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasha Germain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rasha Germain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Assoc.105 W 8th Ave Ste 200, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 624-9112
John M. Gray M.d. Inc.525 Doyle Park Dr Ste 102, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 523-1873
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Germain is an outstanding and talented surgeon, and her compassion and intelligent explanations of my problem and solutions were beyond compare. She saved me when I needed emergency spinal surgery, and I am recovering beautifully thanks to this amazing doctor. I will be forever indebted.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1356521389
- Neurosurgery
