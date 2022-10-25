See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with GWU MEDICAL CENTER

Dr. Ebeid works at Merit Women's Care in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Women's Care
    8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 222, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 829-7989
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr Ebeid is very nice dr. She delivered my baby and I had a great experience. She is very professional and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Ebeid. The staff in the office has excellent manners and very nice to all the patients. Shiamaa is beautiful inside and outside and especially helpful.
    — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD
    About Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548205859
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • GWU MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ebeid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebeid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

