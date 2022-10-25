Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebeid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their residency with GWU MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Ebeid works at
Locations
Merit Women's Care8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 222, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 829-7989Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ebeid is very nice dr. She delivered my baby and I had a great experience. She is very professional and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Ebeid. The staff in the office has excellent manners and very nice to all the patients. Shiamaa is beautiful inside and outside and especially helpful.
About Dr. Rasha Ebeid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GWU MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebeid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebeid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebeid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ebeid speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebeid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebeid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebeid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebeid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.