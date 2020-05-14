See All Oncologists in Deland, FL
Dr. Rasha Beg, MD

Oncology
4 (13)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Rasha Beg, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Deland, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand, Adventhealth Fish Memorial, HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Beg works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland in Deland, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Deland
    810 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 943-9446
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary
    805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 804-6133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth DeLand
  • Adventhealth Fish Memorial
  • HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Skin Screenings
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Skin Screenings
Myeloproliferative Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 14, 2020
    A patient normally doesn't relish visiting an oncologist due to the nature and the reason for the visit. However, my experience as a patient of Dr. Beg was a very pleasant one indeed. She was extremely knowledgeable, she put me at ease, she was sympathetic to my concerns, she offered options for treatment and guided me to make a decision that was suitable for me. I have already referred a friend to Dr. Beg and my friend is looking forward to meeting her. Dr. Beg, you are one top notch doctor!
    — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Rasha Beg, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487833505
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas A&M Health Science Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beg speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

