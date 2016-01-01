Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasesh Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rasesh Shah, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Hand Surgery Specialists725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 395-1600
-
2
Crmc Obgyn Hospitalist736 Battlefield Blvd N, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-8121
- 3 3300 S Building 397 Little Nck Rd # 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 470-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rasesh Shah, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1639140056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Vascular Surgery
