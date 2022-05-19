Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schowengerdt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD
Overview
Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Locations
Office2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions (816) 468-7800
BDCH Obstectrics and Gynecology707 S University Ave, Beaver Dam, WI 53916 Directions (920) 219-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Schowengerdt to figure out my options to control endometriosis pain without hormones. I am a very complicated case due to several competing medical problems. I've lived with pain for so long I can hardly remember not having an ache in my abdomen. She took the time to discuss several options with me and together we chose a hysterectomy. Her care and follow-up from the first visit through surgery recovery has been wonderful. I highly recommend her if you need a doctor that actually cares about how you feel and will tell you the truth about your options.
About Dr. Raschelle Schowengerdt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154641207
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City|University of Missouri / Kansas City Campus|University of Missouri-Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schowengerdt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schowengerdt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schowengerdt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schowengerdt speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schowengerdt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schowengerdt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schowengerdt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schowengerdt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.