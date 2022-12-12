Overview

Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Schl and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Zarnegar works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.