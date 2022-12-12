Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarnegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rasa Zarnegar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Med Schl and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Z and his staff are very attentive, I’ve been with them for over 3 years now and travels 3hrs to see him. He works alongside my neurosurgeon and never once have I been disappointed with the care that I receive here.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1194781534
- University of California San Francisco Medical Center
- Case Western U &amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland|Case Western U &amp;amp; Univ Hosps of Cleveland
- Mt Sinai Hosp-Med Ctr
- Chicago Med Schl
Dr. Zarnegar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zarnegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarnegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarnegar works at
Dr. Zarnegar has seen patients for Acid Reflux Surgery, Inguinal Hernia and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarnegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zarnegar speaks Persian.
274 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarnegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarnegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarnegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarnegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.