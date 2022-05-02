See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with U MD

Dr. Kazlauskaite works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consultants in Endocrinology
    1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6163
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Vitamin D Deficiency
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Bone Loss
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congestive Heart Failure
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus
Electrolyte Disorders
Erectile Dysfunction
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hirsutism
Hormone Imbalance
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypocortisolism
Hypohydration
Hypokalemia
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Kidney Disease
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Male Hypogonadism
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metabolic Syndrome
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Osteomalacia
Paget's Disease
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Proteinuria
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Disease
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Rasa is a caring, thorough and knowledgeable dr. She explains the treatments and findings of illness and lab work in a way which I can understand.
    — May 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD
    About Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian and Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487609954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beaumont Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vilnius University Hospitals
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazlauskaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kazlauskaite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kazlauskaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kazlauskaite works at Rush Pediatric Specialty Care - Professional Building in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kazlauskaite’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazlauskaite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazlauskaite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazlauskaite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazlauskaite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

