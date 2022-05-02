Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazlauskaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with U MD
Dr. Kazlauskaite works at
Locations
Consultants in Endocrinology1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6163Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rasa is a caring, thorough and knowledgeable dr. She explains the treatments and findings of illness and lab work in a way which I can understand.
About Dr. Rasa Kazlauskaite, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Lithuanian and Russian
- 1487609954
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- Beaumont Hosp
- Vilnius University Hospitals
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazlauskaite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazlauskaite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazlauskaite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazlauskaite works at
Dr. Kazlauskaite speaks Lithuanian and Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazlauskaite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazlauskaite.
