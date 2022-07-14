Dr. Ministre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raquelle Ministre, MD
Overview
Dr. Raquelle Ministre, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Locations
Carehere LLC5255 41ST ST, Vero Beach, FL 32967 Directions (727) 871-1486
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ministre?
Dr. Ministre is great, she’s Friendly and explains everything in detail. Best GP I’ve ever had!
About Dr. Raquelle Ministre, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1538242334
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ministre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ministre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ministre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ministre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ministre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.