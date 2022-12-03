Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Wagman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 833-1597
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagman?
Dr. Wagman and her staff are caring, knowledgeable, astute, and efficient. You are never rushed but you also rarely have to wait. They answer every question thoroughly and respectfully. Thank you to Deanna, Janell, Naseem, and Beth for their excellent care and good humor every day of my course of radiation. I am confident I’m in great hands.
About Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982641015
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wagman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wagman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagman works at
Dr. Wagman has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.