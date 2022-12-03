Overview

Dr. Raquel Wagman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Wagman works at Radiation Oncology Group of SBMC in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

