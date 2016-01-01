Overview

Dr. Raquel Inniss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Inniss works at Frankford Avenue Health Center in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.