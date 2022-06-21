Dr. Herrero-Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Herrero-Perez works at
Locations
Linda Berlin Psy. D.& Psychological Associates, P.A.1725 N University Dr Ste 350, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 227-2700
Baycare Behavioral Health Inc.15311 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (813) 443-8070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a few psychiatrists over the years. Dr. Herrero has been the best one I've seen. I've been with her for the past few years. She really listens to what I say and she remembers to ask about those things in future visits. Dr. Herrero has worked with me to get my medications correct and balanced. She has a collaborative approach and is always respectful towards me. That means a lot. I'm never treated as a "crazy" person- and if you've visited psychs before, you've probably experienced that. Highly recommend her. She recently left the practice I go to and I'll miss her care very much.
About Dr. Raquel Herrero-Perez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1871783514
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
