Dr. Raquel Dardik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raquel Dardik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
NYU Langone Health101 N Clematis St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 365-3000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my initial visit with Dr Dardik. I found that she listened attentively to my problem, explained her diagnosis and step by step procedure. She put me at ease - very warm and personable. I was very glad I made an appt with her.
About Dr. Raquel Dardik, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922064583
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dardik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dardik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dardik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dardik has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dardik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dardik speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dardik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dardik.
