Dr. Raquel Bennett-Gittens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Bennett-Gittens works at Columbus Cardiology Associates in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.