Dr. Raquel Anel-Tiangco, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Avera Gregory Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera St. Luke's Hospital, Avera St. Mary's Hospital and Lakes Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Anel-Tiangco works at Avera Med Grp Endcrnlgy/Diabts in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.