Overview

Dr. Raphaelle Vallera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Vallera works at ENDOCRINOLOGY SPECIALISTS OF NORTH TEXAS in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteopenia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.