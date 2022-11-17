Dr. Raphaelle Vallera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vallera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphaelle Vallera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raphaelle Vallera, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas3417 Gaston Ave Ste 980, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (469) 800-8020
Endocrinology Specialists of North Texas910 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (214) 823-6435
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Valera is e tremendously easy to talk to and she’s kind and explains the subtle nuances of medicine. Her staff is amazing and the office is spotless!
About Dr. Raphaelle Vallera, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790777365
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Univ CT Sch Med
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Dr. Vallera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
