Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD
Overview
Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Froedtert Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4267
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sacho saved my life and I could not ask for a more professional, compassionate, humble, or friendly doctor. I wish ALL doctors were like Dr. Sacho
About Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1093183543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacho has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacho.
