Overview

Dr. Raphael Sacho, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital and Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Sacho works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

