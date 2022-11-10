Overview

Dr. Raphael Reiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Reiss works at Reiss Kanarek & Charnes Mds in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.