Dr. Raphael Reiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raphael Reiss, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Locations
Raphael Reiss A Physician PC6905 YELLOWSTONE BLVD, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-5400
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you go to his practice I highly recommend Dr. Reiss and his nurse practitioner Chani Berger they are extremely kind and knowledgable. Stay away from Charnes if you can. And Dr. Kanarek is good enough.
About Dr. Raphael Reiss, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558333013
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiss accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiss has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reiss speaks French.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.