Overview

Dr. Raphael Peralta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from U Santo Tomas.



Dr. Peralta works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

