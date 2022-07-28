Overview

Dr. Raphael Nwojo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Nwojo works at Procare Otolaryngology in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and TMJ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.