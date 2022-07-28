Dr. Raphael Nwojo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwojo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Nwojo, MD
Overview
Dr. Raphael Nwojo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Nwojo works at
Locations
-
1
Procare Otolaryngology540 W 5th St Ste 410, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-6360
-
2
Steven P Wiehle MD225 N Lincoln Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 653-1484
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nwojo?
The office gave me a speedy appointment. Dr. Nwojo assessed the bleeding with care abd waited for the antiseptic to take effect before taking care of my ulcer. There was NO PAIN. He was amazing. The staff is so cheerful and helpful.
About Dr. Raphael Nwojo, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891083689
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nwojo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nwojo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nwojo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nwojo has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and TMJ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nwojo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nwojo speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwojo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwojo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwojo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwojo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.