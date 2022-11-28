See All Otolaryngologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Nach Sr works at BEVERLY HILLS DERMATOLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beverly Hills Dermatology Consultants
    433 N Camden Dr Ste 805, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 550-7661
  2. 2
    Center for Vocal Health
    8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 604, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 736-4272
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Osborne Head and Neck Institute
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Throat Pain
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Throat Pain

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 28, 2022
    I had very bad Virgo and also small object stuck inside my left ear. Visited doctor last week. Both his staff and him were very friendly. He washed out my ear and removed the object from my left ear quickly. He did Epic Maneuver on my side ear. Both my issues fixed since then. I strongly recommend him.
    — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD
    About Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851497713
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nach Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nach Sr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nach Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nach Sr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Throat Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nach Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nach Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nach Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nach Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nach Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

