Dr. Raphael Nach Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Nach Sr works at BEVERLY HILLS DERMATOLOGY in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Throat Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.