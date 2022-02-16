Overview

Dr. Raphael Longobardi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Longobardi works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Hackensack in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.