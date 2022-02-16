Dr. Raphael Longobardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longobardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Longobardi, MD
Dr. Raphael Longobardi, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Hackensack433 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-1717
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Yesterday was my first visit with Dr. Longobardi who I felt was very thorough, professional and caring. The staff is also very nice. I would highly recommend them from my first visit.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- New York University Medical Center - Bellevue Hospital Cente
- New York University Medical Center-Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Longobardi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Longobardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Longobardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Longobardi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longobardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Longobardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longobardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longobardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longobardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.