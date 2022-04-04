Overview

Dr. Raphael Klug, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Klug works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

