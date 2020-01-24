Dr. Kieval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphael Kieval, MD
Dr. Raphael Kieval, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Morton Hospital, Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Locations
Rheumatology Consultants PC1351 MAIN ST, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 587-4112
Boston Medical Center1 Boston Medical Ctr Pl, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 414-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kieval was straight forward, no fooling around. Although we didn't find what we were looking for he offered me the option to come back anytime for further review of my cervical pain. I wish that we were able to explore some sort of treatment options but we hit the wall and were not able to go any further. I WILL be seeing him again in hopes that there are other options available for treatment. If you are looking for a physician that will not waste your time (or his) Dr. Kieval is the direction you should be moving in. Good luck to all of you with spinal pain!
About Dr. Raphael Kieval, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- U Hosp
- U Hosp
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
