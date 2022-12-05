Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Kellman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Medicine of Tomorrow PC7 W 45th St Ste 301, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 717-1118
Dr Kellman really listens and has brought me back to a healthy balance. He doesn't offer over the counter meds to mask the problem, instead gets right to the core. I've been coming here since 2009. Highly recommend!
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1124030044
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
Dr. Kellman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellman speaks Hebrew.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.