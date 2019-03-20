Overview

Dr. Raphael Higginbotham, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Acadia - Saint Landry Hospital, Acadian Medical Center, Iberia Medical Center, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Opelousas General Health System, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Savoy Medical Center.



Dr. Higginbotham works at Kidney Consultants Of Louisiana in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Breaux Bridge, LA and Broussard, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.