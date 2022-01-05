See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Raphael Gabay, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Gabay works at Philadelphia Surgicenter in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gabay Schartz Enty Associates
    9500 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 969-1048

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.9
    Jan 05, 2022
    I am commenting on my surgery care and post op care. Very caring and professional. I needed an urgent care appointment 5 days after due to urinary retention and Dr. Gabay handled it immediately and brought me in. I was so relieved to not have to go to the hospital.
    Kimberley — Jan 05, 2022
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    • 1700863743
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Dr. Raphael Gabay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabay works at Philadelphia Surgicenter in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Gabay’s profile.

    Dr. Gabay speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

