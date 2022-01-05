Dr. Raphael Gabay, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raphael Gabay, DO
Overview
Dr. Raphael Gabay, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Gabay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gabay Schartz Enty Associates9500 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 969-1048
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gabay?
I am commenting on my surgery care and post op care. Very caring and professional. I needed an urgent care appointment 5 days after due to urinary retention and Dr. Gabay handled it immediately and brought me in. I was so relieved to not have to go to the hospital.
About Dr. Raphael Gabay, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1700863743
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabay works at
Dr. Gabay speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.